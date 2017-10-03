Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn takes on 10 wingers

As far as legends of Arsenal go, Nigel Winterburn is as big as they come.

In 13 seasons with the Gunners, the no-nonsense left-back won four league titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, racking up over 570 appearances along the way.

Winterburn was not only known for the tireless shifts he put in down the wing and his sweet left foot, but also his take-no-prisoners approach that regularly saw him come out on top in numerous bruising encounters with some of the English Premier League’s top wingers.

🗓️ 20 years ago today, Nigel Winterburn did this 🚀 pic.twitter.com/c9Pi6eS0pd — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 21, 2017

Now 53, it’s been almost two decades since the Arley native was widely regarded as the best left-back in England.

But can he still remember some of the faces he regularly came up against?

FOX Sports Asia recently caught up with Winterburn in Singapore at the launch of the “Battle of the Masters”, where he will be part of an Arsenal Masters side taking on their Liverpool and Singapore counterparts at the National Stadium on November 11.

Here, we put the former Gunners hero to the test!