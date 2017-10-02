Lukaku denies LA accusations

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is taking on the LA law system after being charged with disturbing the peace during his Beverley Hills stay in the off-season.

The Belgium international was finalising his £90 million move from Everton at the time, which was completed eight days after his arrest by the Beverley Hills Police Department on July 2.

Lukaku had allegedly been issued five separate warnings by law enforcement over a five-day period in Los Angeles before being taken into custody over a complaint of excessive noise.

See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP🕵🏽 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

He was staying with Paul Pogba at the time. The duo took part in a much-shared Instagram post teasing his arrival at United.

The 24-year-old missed his court date as he is busy preparing for the World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus, but his lawyer contested the charge on his behalf.

Lukaku has been ordered to appear at Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on November 21.