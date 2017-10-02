The John Dykes Show: Did City school Chelsea?

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our coverage of the John Dykes Show. If you can’t watch the show yourself, we’ll keep you updated right here.

After another brilliant weekend of Premier League action, Dykes will work his way through three major talking points that emerged.

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 and while the scoreline was close, the Sky Blues were certainly the better outfit on the day. Did Pep Guardiola pull a number on Antonio Conte or was it just one of the days for Chelsea?

In that same game Kevin De Bruyne scored a screamer to cap off a wonderful showing. Is there someone better than him in the Premier League at the moment?

Everton lost to Burnley at Goodison Park as there horrible start to the new season continued. With Ronald Koeman on the ropes, Dykes will consider what is ailing the Toffees and what the Dutchman can do to turn things around.

Guardiola taught Conte a lesson on Saturday

Special K is the best in the league at the moment say Dykes and John Wilkinson

Big problems for both Everton and Liverpool

Some brilliant comments and questions, Dykes goes through some FaceBook posts – don’t forget to get in touch with us and you too could feature on the show

And now It’s time for the Team of the week!

