Matic: I’m still improving

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes he still has room for improvement due to missing out on pre-season preparations.

The 29-year-old signed for the Red Devils from Chelsea at the end of July and didn't have an ideal pre-season to get up to speed with his new teammates.

However, he made an instant impact at Old Trafford, helping Jose Mourinho's side to the top of the Premier League standings, alongside Manchester City.

Despite his impressive performances thus far, the Serbia international is confident that he still has more left to give in the rest of the campaign.

"I didn't have pre-season," Matic said, according to The Independent. "I trained alone. I can feel it in some parts of the game! My body is not ready yet and I have some difficulty, of course, but I try to hide that and to play simple. I will be better.

"We know what we have to do because we are Manchester United and we are focused just on the next game. Always the next game is the most important, so game by game we have to collect points and next May we will see. It's a long way to go."