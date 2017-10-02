Klopp: Liverpool not out of contention just yet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are still in contention for a real Premier League title challenge, despite the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

The Reds looked set for a win against Rafael Benitez's charges on Sunday after Philippe Coutinho scored the opening goal in the 29th minute, but Joselu sneaked in an equaliser seven minutes later and the Magpies held out for a draw.

The result sees Klopp's men fall seven points off the pace set by Manchester City and Manchester United, who are both on 19 points after seven games, but the German tactician believes they can still challenge for top spot this season.

"I really think it looks like we are not far away from a real challenge,” said Klopp, as quoted by Goal. “If we do what we are good at then we can score more goals and we will win more games and we don't have to think about other teams and we will close the gap.

“I cannot talk about our football and the gap between us and other teams. We have our hard moment. Other teams will have their hard moment.

“We need to work on our thing. It is all about our situation, we are not thinking about where the others are.

“I have not seen a drop in confidence from the players. It is our duty to be confident because the boys have the quality. We need to play football. If you try and try and try and it doesn’t work…

"Then Philippe Coutinho scores the goal of the moment and we make one mistake. We made one real mistake. I’m not sure who was responsible and then at the end, unlucky, it is one-one.”