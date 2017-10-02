Klopp: Reds denied clear penalty

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims his side should have been awarded what he felt was a “clear penalty” in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday.

The Reds opened the scoring through the brilliance of Philippe Coutinho on 29 minutes, but their defensive deficiencies arose once more as Joselu equalised for the Magpies seven minutes later.

The incident Klopp referred to occurred just before half-time when Dejan Lovren went to ground after tussling with Toon counterpart DeAndre Yedlin, leaving the German coach mystified as to why referee Craig Pawson failed to point to the spot.

Klopp was more animated than usual on the touchline as the Merseysiders squandered several opportunities at St James’ Park, with Georginio Wijnaldum striking the crossbar before Lovren and Sadio Mane failed to convert their respective chances on the follow-up.

“We had a clear penalty. I don’t know what he has to do – pull the shirt off him?” Klopp told BBC Sport after the match.

“If you don’t help yourself no-one else will help you. It will be like this until we score. We play like this, it makes sense that we play like this, usually we score in situations like this. We have to accept this and carry on.

“I am disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want. Away at Newcastle for each team will be a difficult place to play.

“We scored a wonderful goal and created wonderful chances. We shot the ball over the goal even when it was empty. We created five or six outstanding, big chances. Usually we score with one of them.

“I didn’t see more chances for Newcastle. They got one chance and scored. That doesn’t feel too fair.”