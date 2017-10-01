Newcastle clinch deserved point against Reds

Newcastle battled back from a goal down to earn a deserved 1-1 draw with Liverpool at St James' Park on Sunday, as Rafael Benitez remains unbeaten against his former club.

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1

Wijnaldum denied by the woodwork

Yedlin clears off line from Lovren

Coutinho stunner breaks deadlock

Joselu equalises soon afterwards

Shelvey prevents Lovren from scoring

It ends level. A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Match Summary

Jurgen Klopp cut a very frustrating figure on the sidelines as the Reds blew hot and cold, having opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, only to see the Magpies draw level soon afterwards.

The Tynesiders put in a disciplined performance to limit Klopp's side in the second half to come away with a precious point.

Full Report

The fixture threatened to deliver another epic encounter between the two teams, with plenty of chances coming in the first half.

Jonjo Shelvey tested Simon Mignolet with a snapshot after just six minutes, before Daniel Sturridge looked to beat Rob Elliot at the other end moments later with a chip that was well off target.

Jamaal Lascelles then hit a weak shot from 25 yards out that went through to Mignolet on eight minutes, and the keeper was called into action again three minutes later from Matt Ritchie's effort just outside the area.

The woodwork came to the Toon's rescue on 25 minutes with Georginio Wijnaldum striking the crossbar from a corner and Dejan Lovren was denied by DeAndre Yedlin on the line before Sadio Mane hit the side-netting on the follow-up.

The opener arrived four minutes later from a superb piece of individualism by Philippe Coutinho, who picked the ball up on the left and cut inside before curling a shot into the top-left corner of the net from outside the box, beating Elliot at his near post.

The Reds' lead lasted only seven minutes, however, as Joselu scored a fortuitous equaliser having been released through on goal by Shelvey and seeing the ball go in the bottom-right corner off his shin from Joel Matip's tackle.

A mistake from Ciaran Clark five minutes into the second half let in Sturridge as he ran onto the Magpies defender's missed clearance, but Elliot made a sharp save at close range before Mohamed Salah volleyed over on the rebound.

But the game failed to take off after the break with few chances coming at either end. Sturridge missed the target with a wayward overhead-kick on 57 minutes, while Lovren saw his header cleared off the line by Shelvey from Salah's corner 21 minutes later.

Dominic Solanke directed a header wide at the near post from Jordan Henderson's cross on the left in the 84th minute and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain also headed wide of the target from Alberto Moreno's hooked cross on the left four minutes later.

Substitute Mohamed Diame almost made an instant impact when a corner dropped at his feet in stoppage time, but Lovren took the sting out of his shot with a block which left Mignolet with an easy save.