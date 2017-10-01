Hendrick piles the pressure on Everton

Jeff Hendrick was the hero for Burnley as they squeezed out a 1-0 win over struggling Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton 0 Burnley 1

Hendrick pops Everton open

Match Summary

GOAL | Jeff Hendrick strikes past Pickford after a slick move by the Clarets. A post shared by Burnley Football Club (@burnleyofficial) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Despite the Toffees dominating the opening exchanges with a number of half-chances, it was the Clarets who opened the scoring with some superb passing play before Jeff Hendrick applied the finish.

Full Report

The Toffees had a string of half-chances in the opening 10 minutes, with Oumar Niasse seeing a snapshot saved and almost taking advantage of a mix-up between goalkeeper and defender, while Gylfi Sigurdsson was unable to finish off a counterattack after Dominic Calvert-Lewin got forward and picked out Nikola Vlasic.

Sigurdsson got another great chance to open the scoring in the 15th minute when Niasse returned it to him in the box, but the Iceland international couldn’t get a quick shot away and the chance was lost.

Having looked second-best for the opening 20 minutes, the Clarets took the lead thanks to a fantastic piece of team play. Stephen Ward received a long ball out to the left flank and dinked it in. Everton were unable to properly clear, and when it returned to Ward with a clever through-pass he played it square to Jeff Hendrick, who took one touch to evade the defender before slotting home.

Niasse had another chance just past the hour-mark thanks to a lovely dinked cross from Leighton Baines, but he was unable to steer it goalward. A few minutes later and Brady burst into the Everton box and looked to cross for Wood, but Pickford plucked it out of the air.