Arsenal too good for Albion

Arsenal always looked comfortable en route to a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Nacho Monreal scrambled home the opener 16 minutes in, but there could have been more first-half goals after numerous chances that included Alexandre Lacazette and Solomon March hitting the woodwork.

Alex Iwobi added a second early in the second half, with a cheeky backheel from Alexis Sanchez for the assist, to effectively put the match to bed before the hour mark, as the Seagulls were unable to find much on the counterattack.

The Gunners were passing it around nicely in the opening stages, and Alexandre Lacazette hit the post within the first couple of minutes, thumping a half-volley from long range when the ball sat up nicely for him.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Nacho Monreal, finally burying the ball in the back of the net after a string of four or five close chances. A free-kick opportunity saw the Seagulls clear off their line straight to Hector Bellerin, whose shot was parried as far as his fellow Spaniard. Monreal then smacked it home for just his second Premier League goal.

Albion hit the woodwork themselves not long after conceding, working a clever free kick to give Solomon March a shooting opportunity, and his effort cannoned off the post before Lewis Dunk slashed wide on the rebound.

Alex Iwobi doubled Arsenal’s lead 10 minutes into the second half, supplying an emphatic finish after Alexis Sanchez had cleverly back-heeled the ball into space for the Nigerian to run onto.