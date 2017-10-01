Benitez doubts Liverpool’s title credentials

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez does not believe his former side Liverpool are contenders for the Premier League title.

The Magpies welcome the Reds to St. James’ Park on Sunday, when a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side will take them level with third-placed Tottenham.

But the Spaniard says his former club simply doesn’t have the financial muscle to compete at the top, and they will need a Leicester City-like performance to claim the title.

Matchday. A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

“When I arrived at Liverpool, the budget was £20m gross. When I left, it was £17m, but still people said I must win the title, I must compete,” Benitez said.

“If other teams maybe aren’t doing too well, you can be there. We had 86 points one year and finished second. Why? Because United were there. Leicester won the title because three or four top sides were really bad and were not performing.

“[Manchester] United had around £50m more every year, but people said I had to compete against them every year. After, there was Chelsea.

“At that time, it was Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. Now you have Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as PSG and the others. But it’s always been similar. There are massive clubs with massive amounts of money and Liverpool were always a little bit behind.

“How can you win trophies? You have to create a good team with a great atmosphere and work hard and then you can get there. The reality is, the teams that have won the title, probably 90 per cent of the time, are the teams with the most money.”