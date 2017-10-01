Mourinho reveals secret of Fellaini resurgence

Jose Mourinho said recognising Marouane Fellaini’s qualities has enabled the Manchester United midfielder to turn around his fortunes at the club.

Fellaini grabbed a brace in United’s 4-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday to take his tally to four goals already this season, the same as he as managed in the whole of last season.

The Belgian’s form has finally won over sections of the United faithful who had previously booed him and he was cheered off the park at the final whistle following a man-of-the-match performance.

Now, the Manchester United coach has revealed how the £27.5million signing from Everton has managed to turn things around.

“I think only a strong character would resist the difficulties here,” Mourinho said.

“Because he had some difficult times where people didn’t recognise his qualities where probably other managers didn’t like so much the qualities that he has, so you have to be a strong character.

“He’s a fighter, a guy with lots of pride, I’m really pleased I helped him to reach this and to change the perception the fans have now, I’m really happy for him.”

Asked how he had helped the 29-year old find form, Mourinho said: “Just common sense, I guess. And we are all managers, we are all different, sometimes we like players others don’t like, sometimes we don’t like players others like, some players perform better with some of us than with others. And I have examples of players that didn’t perform well with me and then they performed well with other managers.

“Marouane is just the fact I think he has important qualities and I try to use these qualities depending of the situation, depending of the team’s needs. He played with me as defensive midfield player, as second striker, he played with me like today in one of the double midfield players, adapted to the needs of the team.

“He’s a team player, a great character, we have a good relation and things are going really between us.”

Fans were also full of praise for the revitalised Fellaini.

Fellaini has as many goals this season [4] as Coutinho, De Bruyne, Sanchez and Ozil combined. — ㅤ (@TheUtdReview) September 30, 2017

Mourinho has the quality Fergie had of making average/decent players perform above their standard. Fellaini, Young etc are reborn under Jose — EricMUFC (@EricMUFC9) September 30, 2017

10 months ago big Fellaini was booed by some Utd fans, he's given those idiots the perfect response. — Pilib De Brún (@Malachians) September 30, 2017

Shows great mental resilience from Fellaini to bounce back after being booed at Old Trafford. Good on him. Deserves his success. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 30, 2017

I heard the words World Class in the same sentence as Fellaini. I’ll allow it lol — 🇬🇧🇺🇸⚽️ (@G_Coppo) October 1, 2017

