Guardiola hails match-winner De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola lauded match-winner Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday after the Manchester City midfielder netted a stunning goal in the 1-0 win over champions Chelsea.

The Belgian continued his great early-season form with the only goal at Stamford Bridge, although Guardiola said that the 26-year old is not doing much different from last season except enjoying a bit more luck in front of goal.

“He is doing a lot of things this season,” Guardiola said. “Last season, he hit the post 12 or 13 times and this season they are going in. He can do absolutely everything. With the ball he is in different positions and can assist short and long. After, without the ball, he’s the most humble, the most shy guy. He says ‘if I have to run 100km for the team, I will do that.’ It’s not easy to find that with this type of talent. Everyone feels comfortable with him on the pitch.”

Even Antonio Conte found praise for De Bruyne, labelling him a “complete player.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, was especially happy at how City took the game to the champions in their own backyard.

“We are so happy for the victory, we are here for the result but especially happy for the way we played, where we played. It’s Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea get so many wins here. We know how good they are, how strong, how quick.

“To keep the ball, high pressing…we play so high. John [Stones] and Nico [Otamendi] were amazing and you know how difficult that is against Alvaro [Morata], Willian, [Eden] Hazard. In the first half we played quite good, we controlled but didn’t find the right players in the right positions. In the second half, they received the ball a little more in front. In the second half, the pressure was good. They didn’t have the ball, we were more patient in attack.

“We’re in September. Of course it’s so important, because winning at Stamford Bridge means they are not able to win three points. In terms of points it is so important.

“Last season we came here and we tried but you have to win and I am so satisfied that we won in the way we did from the beginning…playing like this we showed we concede few [goals]. That is what I like to see with my team.”

Guardiola, though insisted that the title race would involve at least four teams.

“Chelsea were unbeatable last season after September, we have United and we again the ‘Harry Kane Team’ [Tottenham] scoring again two or three goals.

“Jose will always be tough as this is now a Jose Mourinho team, so aggressive and winning duels, quick on the counter-attack.

“It will be so tough but it is so important in the process that we can do it – we will go to these stadiums and try.”

