De Bruyne stunner sinks Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a fantastic goal as Manchester City beat reigning champions Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in a great tactical display from Pep Guardiola’s men.

Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1

Courtois denies Fernandinho

City penalty appeal

De Bruyne opens scoring

Jesus comes close

Match Summary

The first half was a tight fair with both teams having their chances to break the deadlock but to no avail as they went into the changerooms on level terms.

It was Kevin De Bruyne who eventually broke the deadlock with a fantastic strike from the top of the box which gave Courtois no chance of saving to give City the lead and eventually the win.

Full Report

The first chance of the match came for Chelsea as Alvaro Morata got on the end of a clever ball in from N’Golo Kante with the striker’s header going just over the bar.

Thibaut Courtois got off lucky just after the 10-minute mark when he took too long dealing with a back pass allowing Gabriel Jesus to close him down which saw the clearance almost ricochet into the goal.

A big blow to Chelsea came in the 33rd minute when their leading goal scorer Morata was forced to leave the field through injury and was replaced by Willian.

On the brink of half time Courtois pulled out a fantastic reaction save to deny Fernandinho as the midfielder beat Marcos Alonso to send a powerful header goal bound off a De Bruyne corner as both teams went into half time on level terms.

Seven minutes into the second half, Jesus and Andreas Christensen had a coming together in the box which saw shouts for a penalty from the City players, but Martin Atkinson saw nothing in it other than a collision.

Pile on the pressure! #raheemsterling #sterling #mancity #mcfc #manchestercity A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Kyle Walker made a good run down the right flank before cutting it back to David Silva who was alone in the box but his shot was blocked by a Chelsea defender.

It made little difference however as De Bruyne opened the scoring shortly after in stunning fashion. The winger played a neat one-two with Jesus to set himself up before releasing a fantastic shot off his weaker foot at the top of the box to beat Courtois.

The goal prompted a change from Antonio Conte as he replaced Tiemoue Bakayoko with Michy Batshuayi, who scored the late winner in their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

Pep Guardiola also looked to his bench and the introduction of Ilkay Gundogan was almost immediately rewarded as he played a good ball out to Raheem Sterling, who chipped a cross in and Jesus was there to volley it, however, Rudiger was there to head away on the line.

Christensen had a late chance to level the scores as he managed to get a head on Fabregas’s free-kick delivery but it was too high.

It was brilliant second half performance from City who might not have scored as many goals they have become used to, but took away a vital three points to take them back to being level on points with Manchester United at the top of the table.