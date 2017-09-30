West Brom frustrated by Watford comeback

West Brom squandered a two-goal lead as Watford fought back to claim a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

West Brom 2 Watford 2

Rondon opens the scoring

Evans doubles the lead

Doucouré reduces the deficit

Richarlison nets late equaliser

Match summary

West Brom were cruising with a two-goal lead thanks to Salomon Rondon and Johnny Evans before Abdoulaye Doucoure scored just before the break to hand Watford a life-line.

And that life-line was taken in the 95th minute as Richarlison found a equailser with the last touch of the game.

Full report

Watford came into the fixture against West Brom full of confidence with an impressive away record, six without a loss on the road, but they got off to a disastrous start.

In the 17th minute of the encounter, on-loan Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak’s hopeful long ball found Salomon Rondon, who then shrugged off his marker Christian Kabasele and found the opener from an acute angle to beat goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

And barely four minutes later the Baggies had a two-goal cushion, with a perfectly executed corner, as Johnny Evans and Ahmed Hegazi were lined up, the former Manchester United defender powered an uncontested header into the back of the net from Matt Phillips whipped delivery.

With the Baggies defensively resilient as their key trait under manager Tony Pulis, it seemed as if it would be a routine victory with the early strides into the fixture but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal in the 37th minute changed the reflection of the fixture.

A well-taken goal from the Frenchman saw Ben Foster well beaten at his far post and the Hornets went into the break rejuvenated and buoyed after their early setbacks.

However, the home side for their lack of possession in the second-half stifled the attacking threat of Marco Silva’s men for most of the second 45 minutes.

And just as the home supporters were in full voice with time running out in the final seconds of stoppage-time, Brazil winger Richarlison rose highest to head home a 95th minute equailser – diverting Jose Holebas’ free-kick past a stranded Foster.