Sakho lifts Hammers out of drop zone

West Ham United moved clear of the relegation zone with a last gasp 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham 1 Swansea City 0

Sakho nets in the 89th minute

Swansea replace West Ham in the bottom three

Match Summary

The first half was a rather dour affair, both teams failing to find any fluency in attack while the home side found themselves under fire from their own supporters for their lack of ambition.

West Ham showed more purpose after the restart and, after several decent chances, they clinched victory courtesy of Diafra Sakho for just their second win of the season.

Full Report

The Hammers did make a bright start when Michail Antonio met Aaron Cresswell’s fourth minute cross with a volley, but Lucas Fabianski made an excellent save to parry the ball away.

The Swans had their best opportunity of the opening stanza 10 minutes later when Wilfried Bony turned his marker and smashed an effort goal-wards from 20-yards, but home keeper Joe Hart did well to make a diving stop to his left.

Andy Carroll should have done better a minute later after being teed up by Javier Hernandez, but the big man’s volley was tamely struck.

Andre Ayew also had an opportunity for West Ham, eight minutes before half time, but his header took a deflection before being gathered by Fabianski in what proved to be the final chance of an opening 45 minutes that lacked in quality.

Chances continued to fall to Carroll after the break, but he had a header blocked before arriving marginally too late to touch home Creswell’s 52nd minute corner.

There was a rare opening for the team from Wales 15 minutes from time when Martin Olsson cut in from the left flank before blazing a low drive just wide of the right-hand upright.

Carroll was very unlucky not to put the London club ahead in the 85th minute when he deftly lobbed the ball over Fabianski, only for the woodwork to intervene.

But the Hammers finally got their reward, a minute before the end of regulation time when Diafra Sakho bundled in the ball from close range after some superb work by Arthur Masuaku down the flank.