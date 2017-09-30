No separating Cherries and Foxes

Bournemouth and Leicester had to settle for a point each as their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

Bournemouth 0 Leicester 0

No penalty for hosts

Defoe hits the woodwork

Okazaki fires wide

Match summary

Shinji Okazaki came as close to anyone to scoring in this top-flight match that was ultimately dominated by the defences amid some good saves from both goalkeepers.

It's all over here on the south coast, where it's finished Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester City #BouLei pic.twitter.com/jlPHmHeWXd — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 30, 2017

Full report

There was an early scare for Leicester as Danny Simpson looked to have deflected a Mark Pugh shot wide of the target with his arm, on just three minutes, after Jermain Defoe’s flick from a Joshua King cross hit the crossbar.

Replays suggest it should have been a penalty.

Pugh then fired wide after being set up by Defoe before Kasper Schmeichel got a hand to a King effort, with only six minutes on the clock.

Junior Stanislas was then off target as Bournemouth continued to attack while Leicester’s first sight of goal came from a 22nd minute corner swung in by Jamie Vardy that Asmir Begovic punched clear.

King sidefooted past an open net after connecting to a Pugh cut-back before half-hearted appeals for a Leicester penalty as a header from Vardy appeared to strike a hand in the box.

And with the half winding down, Lewis Cook fed King with a good ball over the top, and while he couldn’t find Pugh, the ball ultimately dropped to him, but he fired over the bar from just inside the area.

Bournemouth were quickly out of the blocks at the start of the second half, with Schmeichel doing well to hold onto a stinging drive from Stanislas.

Defoe though thought he should have had a penalty after being pulled by Harry Maguire before Wes Morgan managed to take the ball off the toe of Charlie Daniels in a dangerous position.

Okazaki then should have broken the deadlock on the hour mark but sidefooted wide from close range.

Pugh came close with a thunderous drive that Schmeichel looked to have covered and while players from both sides kept taking aim at the target, neither side was able to find a goal to win this tie, each settling for a hard-fought point.

Demarai Gray had fired over on 66 minutes before a close-range flick just over from Defoe.

Andrew Surman curled his effort wide on 73 minutes before Schmeichel beat a Stanislas shot wide, and Begovic saved from Gray.

Final attempts saw Riyad Mahrez fire at the Bournemouth goalkeeper, and Vardy flashing his shot wide for their last real chance of this tie.