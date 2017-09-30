Benitez calm over Toon contract talk

Rafael Benitez says talk of a new contract is not an issue at Newcastle after some exploratory talks over a new deal.

Benitez has been left frustrated by the Toon's limited transfer activity this season.

The Spaniard secured the club's return to the Premier League after a season in the Championship and has worked hard to make his side competitive.

But after six games, the club has just nine points, and face Liverpool on Sunday after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ahead of this weekend's tie, Benitez said he was relaxed about his situation.

He said: "We have had some conversations internally. We'll see what we do with them.

"But it's not a big issue, I don't have a problem with Mike.

"The question is where we are, where we want to be and what we have to do to be there.

"It [the contract] is not an issue.

He added: "It's not something that will change my approach, or that I will be more comfortable if I sign a 20-year-old contract.

"It doesn't change my approach for the next game.

"Are we working for the January transfer window? Yes, we are already working on that. Like the majority of the teams, we are monitoring players and that is the main thing.

"There will be a time, maybe next month, maybe next week, maybe in two months when we will have another conversation and we will talk about that."