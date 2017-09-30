Preview: Arsenal v Brighton

Arsenal will make it four successive wins if they can overcome an unpredictable Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League:

1 October

Kick-off 15:00 local time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: K. Friend

Assistants: S. Burt, I. Hussin

Fourth official: R. East

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 10 7 1 2

Brighton 10 2 1 7

Previous encounter:

Brighton 2-3 Arsenal 25/01/17 (FA Cup)

Brighton goalscorers: C. O'Grady (50'), S. Baldock (75')

Arsenal goalscorers: T. Walcott (2'), M. Ozil (24'), T. Rosicky (59')

Players to watch:

Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in his opening six games for Arsenal since arriving from Lyon as he became the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home league games since 1988.

With striker Tomer Hemed suspended for Sunday’s clash, Brighton may look to Solomon March and Pascal Gross for creativity and goals this weekend – Hemed scoring the winner in the recent 1-0 defeat of Newcastle.

Team form and manager quotes:

In lowly seventh position, Arsenal come into this match in a fine run of form, with five wins and one draw in their last six outings in all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat of West Brom in the league before defeating BATE in the Europa League. They have lost just twice all season, to Stoke and Liverpool.

Brighton, in 13th, last beat Newcastle, ahead of two losses to Bournemouth, in the league and cup after a 3-1 win over West Brom and a goalless draw with Watford.

Ahead of this tie, Wenger said: "I think it will be difficult to break them down because they are very well organised, they are very disciplined as well.

"Their team keeps the ball well and from what I’ve seen they have a good technical quality, they try to play everywhere and it is a different challenge for us. But we came back from a good experience away from home.

"We have done very well at home until now, so we know that it is absolutely vital for us."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton added: "This is definitely another type of challenge for us. In the six games, we've had different types of challenges.

"The first one was at home to Manchester City, who had an outstanding pre-season and have gone on to show how prolific they can be.

"This would be the first of this type, a top-six team away from home, and that itself brings another challenge.

“We'll certainly have to be at a level to be able to get anything from the game.

Team news:

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil (knee), Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and long-term absentee Santi Cazorla (plantaris).

Brighton are short of Hemed (suspension), Glenn Murray (ankle), Steve Sidwell (back), Beram Kayla (back) and Sam Baldock (calf).