Wilshere eager to prove worth at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere insists there should not be any doubt surrounding his desire to stay at Arsenal.

The England international spent last season on loan at Premier League rivals Bournemouth and his contract at the Emirates is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

While Wilshere has impressed in each of his two starts this season – last week’s Carabao Cup win over Doncaster and Thursday’s Europa League victory against BATE Borisov – the major question mark hanging over the midfielder is his fitness.

Another 90 minutes and another win. Thanks to all the @arsenal fans for the amazing support and get home safely. Congrats to Olivier on his 100th goal for the club ⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The 25-year-old admits he is playing for his future with the Gunners, but is desperate to remain at the club.

“At the moment I am happy to be back, to feel part of the squad,” said Wilshere.

“It has been a while since I felt a proper Arsenal player but I am back, in training, back in the squad, playing these types of games.

“I am doing everything I can to stay fit, training well, so we will see. I am not looking too far ahead.

“Do I see myself staying? Of course I do. I have always been at Arsenal, I love this club.

“They have been good to me over the years, I have a great relationship with the boss. He has played me since I was 17. He has put his trust in me since then.

“We have a great understanding and of course I want to stay.”