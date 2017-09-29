Preview: Chelsea v Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City will both be determined to flex their muscles as they fight for dominance in the Premier League title race on Saturday.

After a disappointing opening weekend in the Premier League, the defending champions have returned to form of late. Antonio Conte’s charges are on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions, winning seven and drawing one.

The hosts come into the City clash on the back of a dramatic 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, which saw Michy Batshuayi score a winner in stoppage time to claim three points for the Blues in Spain.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League standings, three points behind City who have claimed 16 points from their opening six fixtures.

Conte has expressed his frustration with the scheduling of the game, following Chelsea’s win over Atletico on Wednesday, due to the fact that City have an extra day to rest after their win over Shakhtar on Tuesday.

“I think in this case we are a little bit penalised — don’t forget, Manchester City played yesterday at home,” he said, according to Goal.

“We played tonight, away. For sure, we will return to London at around 4am. To have only one day to prepare for this type of game is not right.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men are still unbeaten this season, sporting eight wins and one draw out of nine games in all competitions. Only Everton held them to a 1-1 result in August.

The Sky Blues enjoy joint-first position in the standings with Manchester United and come into the Chelsea clash having won seven in a row across all competitions, which includes five clean sheets and a staggering 26 goals.

Ahead of the game, City spoke about the injury to Aguero, who was involved in a car accident and looks set to be sidelined for the clash.

A City statement read, according to the Express: “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

“He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”

Chelsea have very few injury concerns heading into the tie, with only Danny Drinkwater out of contention due to a calf injury, while Pedro is a doubt. However, David Luiz remains sidelined due to suspension.

City are set to be without Vincent Kompany due to a calf injury, while Aguero is also expected to be out of action with damaged ribs following a car accident.