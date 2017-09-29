Preview: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

An in-form Manchester United host a Crystal Palace team without a point or a goal this season in a league match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Since drawing 2-2 with Stoke City at the start of September, United have been on a blistering run of form with five wins in five matches in all competitions and 16 goals scored. The Red Devils have only dropped two league points from six matches this season and are behind Manchester City at the top of the standings on goal difference./

With six league goals already to his credit, Lukaku has proved a successful acquisition so far and the Belgian was at it again in midweek with a brace in Russia.

“He is having a great record,” said United boss Jose Mourinho. “We know that he’s a very good player, he can score lots of goals and playing in a team surrounded by quality players, [it is] even easier to do that. But I have to admit that he’s scoring really important goals and almost every game.”

The Eagles meanwhile are rock bottom of the table and have endured a nightmare start to the campaign – six straight defeats and no goals scored. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Ready to boss the weekend like… #FridayFeeling 😎 A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

New Palace boss Roy Hodgson has spoken of the need for his players to not throw in the towel so early in the season.

“We’ve been given a headache (from the City defeat) and now during the course of the week we have got to try and find the aspirins to ease the headache. There’s the risk that Man United will also be as capable as Man City have been in punishing us if we don’t get it right.

“We’ve still got 32 games to play, so things can change. It’s been unlucky that after five games with no points you run up against teams of this quality. We have got to make certain that we don’t start panicking and accepting that we’re in a hopeless position [so early in the season],” he added.

Anthony Martial came off in the 4-1 midweek win over CSKA Moscow with a slight thigh injury and is doubtful for Saturday, as are Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick all remain side-lined with injury.

"Long-term injuries – Ibra, Pogba, Rojo and these players – I don't speak about them," says Mourinho. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2017

Palace will be without the injured Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt and Timothy Fosu-Mensah must sit this one out as he is on loan from United. With a lack of available strikers, the London club have been linked with a move to sign Carlton Cole.