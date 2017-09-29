Preview: Newcastle v Liverpool

Newcastle United will look to continue their positive start to the season when they host unpredictable Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League clash at St. James’ Park.

1 October 2017

Matchday 7

Kick-off: 17:30 local time

Venue: St. James’ Park

Referee: C. Pawson

Assistants: S. Ledger, C. Hatzidakis

Fourth official: R. Madley

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Newcastle 148 42 37 69

Liverpool 148 69 37 42

Previous encounter

Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 2 – 23 April 2016 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: D. Sturridge (2′), A Lallana (30′)

Newcastle goalscorers: P. Cisse (48′), J. Colback (66′)

Players to watch

Mane, Salah, Firmino and Coutinho in the same #LFC starting XI? "An unbelievable threat," says Jürgen Klopp. ➡️https://t.co/uXFcy5lzzD pic.twitter.com/Wa6axoH5TY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2017

The explosive Sadio Mane could return to the starting line-up and will no doubt be eager to impress. The forward has three goals in four Premier League games and is increasingly a pivotal cog within coach Jurgen Klopp’s attack. His pace and directness may give the Toon some problems.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to make his own return for the home side and could be a factor should he feature, though Joselu will also be competing for a starting berth for Rafael Benitez’s charges. The Serbia international scored nine goals in 34 appearances in England’s top flight in 2015/16, and he will no doubt want more in this campaign.

Team form and manager quotes

RAFA BENÍTEZ looks ahead to a “special” game against his former club, @LFC, on Sunday. 👉🏽 https://t.co/A6qA0IXuxY #NUFC pic.twitter.com/N4u2onI4S7 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 29, 2017

Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez is optimistic his side can focus on their own strengths and try to produce a positive result against a talented Liverpool outfit. He told reporters at a press conference on Friday, “People may say Liverpool are weak in defence, but they are so strong in attack. We have to be strong and solid against them to win.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he will not focus on his side’s struggle to convert quality chances. Instead, the German is looking for improvement on Sunday. He said, “I can’t make us more clinical. It makes no sense to criticise finishing, it’s about creating. I can’t shoot from the bench. I have no problem with criticism, I only have a problem if people think we can’t solve problems. We know where we have to do better.”

Team news

For United, Aleksandar Mitrovic is available after a ban but he may not displace Joselu up front. Florian Lejeune is in doubt with an ankle concern, while Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara remain out with injury.

For the Reds, Sadio Mane returns from a three-match ban, while Joe Gomez may start after recent suspension. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana remain out with injuries.