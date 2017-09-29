City’s Mendy ruled out for seven months

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been ruled out of action for seven months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The left-back went down injured of the first half of last Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. As such, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the bad news, saying, “Mendy will be out until the semi-finals of the Champions League (24-25 April next year).”

The 23-year-old became the world’s most expensive defender ahead of the 2017/18 campaign after joining the Citizens from Monaco for 52 million pounds.

PEP: Mendy will be operated on this afternoon in Barcelona and will be out until the time of the semi-final of UCL. #cfcvcity #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the player posted on social media, “Bad news guys. I will be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months with ruptured ACL but will be back soon and stronger hopefully.”

Guardiola has not ruled out bringing in a replacement for Mendy during the next transfer window, and said earlier this week, “We will see in January. We thought next about looking for another left-back, another replacement, but we will see what we do.

“We have alternatives in our squad, Danilo, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho, can play there, so we will see as we go along.”