Mourinho: Pogba injury is ‘long-term’

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury is more serious than originally thought.

The 24-year-old France international limped off 19 minutes into United’s Champions League win over Basel, and has been out for the past four games.

It was initially thought he would be able to return in four to six weeks, but that is no longer the case.

"Long-term injuries – Ibra, Pogba, Rojo and these players – I don't speak about them," says Mourinho. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 29, 2017

Speaking to the press on Friday, the Manchester United boss said he ‘does not speak about long-term injuries’, but added he does not have any hope for Pogba’s recovery at this stage, unlike the injuries to defenders Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia.

“I cannot have hope, like with Jones or Valencia who I can see in training and hope for a positive answer,” Mourinho said.

United also look set to be without Pogba’s fellow midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini for Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.