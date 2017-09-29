Guardiola: Aguero’s OK, won’t play against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed his star striker Sergio Aguero suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentine was in a taxi in Amsterdam on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened.

Guardiola said he had ‘no problem’ with Aguero being in the Netherlands when the accident occurred, as he had a day off.

Aguero and singer Maluma posed for an Instagram post published not long before the accident.

@maluma . Gracias por la invitación !! 👌🏽 A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

“He had a day off. He’s OK – the most important thing,” said the Spaniard.

“He cannot play against Chelsea on Saturday.”

Guardiola could not provide any further details on how long Aguero would be out. He also said he had no idea the striker was away in the Netherlands.

“I don’t want to know what the players do. They have responsibility on and off the pitch,” he said.

“I think days off are to be happy. I want the players to be happy. Always I am a manager who doesn’t like to train every day.

“I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives. I want my players to have fun. If they decide to go there, they decide to go there. It is OK for me.”

Aguero’s former club Independiente sent the player their best wishes on Twitter, saying: “Strength and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time.”

¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! 💪🏻💪🏻 Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017

The Argentine has played a big part in City’s rise to the top of the Premier League table this season, as well as their flawless start in the Champions League, scoring seven goals in eight matches.

The international break follows City’s match against Chelsea this weekend, and Aguero was named in Argentina’s squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru (5 October) and Ecuador (10 October).

It is not known whether he will be able to play in those two matches.

Argentina currently lie fifth in the South American section standings, which only guarantees them a play-off place.