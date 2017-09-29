Chelsea kid gets Wales call-up

Wales manager Chris Coleman says he agrees with Antonio Conte, rather than Jurgen Klopp, after calling up Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu.

The 17-year-old defensive midfielder is in Coleman’s squad for October’s World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland, along with Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn.

Klopp had previously opined that the Reds forward, also 17, was not ready for international football, but he went on to score the winner against Austria. Conte, meanwhile, said he was proud of Ampadu’s call-up.

Here's Ethan Ampadu in action! We're into the final 10 minutes here at the Bridge. 4-0. #CHENOT pic.twitter.com/EHR7sg7p9x — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2017

“It helps if you have played international football and understand what it is all about,” Coleman said.

“When I read Conte’s comments I felt he put it really well – and it is true. If you are good enough as a young player then why shouldn’t you be involved?

“I can see the players don’t belong to us and are not contracted to us and international football is a choice. But if you have played it you understand the importance of it and the honour of it.

“I wasn’t surprised by Antonio’s comments, but they were welcome and made total sense to me.

“I have played international football myself. It is great for anybody to be called up by their country and if they are good enough, be they 16,17 or 18, they shouldn’t be put in a situation where they feel under pressure, certainly not by us.”

However, Coleman denied that Woodburn’s recent heroics make him a guaranteed starter, with more experienced players like Sam Vokes and Hal Robson-Kanu also vying for a place up front.

“There will be an expectation that he plays more of a part now,” Coleman said. “But whether he starts or doesn’t start, I can’t say I feel under pressure to do that.

“I will pick the team to start, and change as the game is going, but it will all be about what I feel is best for us on the night in Georgia.”