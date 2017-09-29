Klopp gets burned by Harlem Globetrotters

Jurgen Klopp roped in an underhanded comment in a post match press conference about the Harlem Globetrotters, but the American superstars were quick to respond.

Klopp is under pressure. Recently, the Liverpool boss has had to talk his way around a 5-0 drumming at the hands of Manchester City as well as draws to the lowly Burnley and Spartak Moskva.

In one such presser, Klopp revealed the team should shy away from playing attractive football and rather focus on getting that all important ‘W’.

Jurgen Klopp: "We are not the Harlem Globetrotters… We're out here for results!" #LFC pic.twitter.com/BVCCIxTTFb by @goaluk — Liverpool News (@LFC_news_feed) September 25, 2017

The full quote: “We know the quality we have makes us responsible for being successful. I know that. I said to the boys before the game that we are not the Harlem Globetrotters…we don’t go out and try to play really good football, we are here for results and so we play for results.”

An eagle-eyed person over at the Globetrotters social media team spotted that and teed up a scathing response…

If you want to talk results, we've won 4,211 consecutive games @LFC https://t.co/7ON3eaMMJW — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) September 26, 2017

Ouch.