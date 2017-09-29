Aguero suffers broken ribs in car crash – reports

Sergio Aguero could be sidelined for two months after suffering broken ribs in a car crash, according to reports in Argentina.

The Manchester City striker had been attending a concert in Holland to see Colombian singer Maluma, yet multiple media outlets in Argentina are indicating that Aguero was injured in a taxi as he returned to Amsterdam’s airport.

The taxi was reportedly involved in an accident, which resulted in it crashing into a pole. Aguero was wearing a seat belt, but injured his ribs in the collision.

@maluma . Gracias por la invitación !! 👌🏽 A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Neither Man City nor the Argentina national team have confirmed the incident, or the extent of the injuries.

But the reports in Argentina have suggested that Aguero could be on the treatment table for around two months.

¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! 💪🏻💪🏻 Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017

The 29-year-old’s former club Independiente also appear to have confirmed the story after tweeting a get well soon message to the frontman.

“Strength and quick recovery. All Independiente is with you in this difficult time,” said the tweet.