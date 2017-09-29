EPL Strikers x Kingsman Crossover

If manners make the man, what sort of man will the top Premier League strikers be?

If you think about it, football strikers are just like spies. After all, it is a forward’s job to infiltrate a packed penalty box area, sneak past defenders and perform a hit on the target.

Hence, we imagine that the Kingsman: The Golden Circle would be a very different movie if it was set in the EPL…

Starring:

Harry Kane is Agent Eggsy “Galahad” Unwin

Strike record: 4 goals in 6 games

Club affiliation: Tottenham Hotspur

Defining qualities: Strength, precision and determination

Eligibility:

Often compared to Spurs legend Jürgen Klinsmann, Harry Kane has consistently scored over twenty goals for the past three seasons. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner already has four goals after his annual “goalless August” spell.

Much like the Kingsman’s own golden boy, Eggsy “Galahad” Unwin, Kane has not had the easiest path to become Spurs’ number one striker. The former PFA Young Player of the Year recipient was frequently loaned out in his younger years.

But like Eggsy, Kane’s determination and superb striking skillset (excellent close control, linkup play and shot placement) sets him apart from the rest of the field.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Agent Harry “Galahad” Hart

Strike record: Injured till Jan 2018

Club affiliation: Manchester United

Defining qualities: Natural leader, confident and stylish

Eligibility:

A champion in every sense of the word, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the league title in Holland, Italy, Spain and France. Often compared to Dutch striking legend Marco van Basten, the Manchester United’s robust and acrobatic finishing saw him score seventeen goals last season before being injured.

Out till Jan 2018, the 35-year-old veteran also fulfils another duty in the team. His storied career makes him the excellent role model and mentor for a young United squad.

This is all not too dissimilar to Harry “Galahad” Hart, and how he mentored Eggsy into the Kingsman agent he is today. And like Hart, Ibrahimovic’s remarkable physical conditioning means that he too have come back from ‘injury’ numerous times.

Sergio Aguero is Agent Jack “Whiskey” Daniels

Strike record: 6 goals in 6 games

Club affiliation: Manchester City

Defining qualities: Passionate, driven and cunning

Eligibility:

Nicknamed Kun, after his favourite childhood television character, Argentine striker Sergio Aguero has a point to prove after losing his undisputed number one striker status to an impressive Gabriel Jesus.

Much like Statesman agent Whiskey, the Manchester City marksman responded to loss by doing what he does best – scoring twenty goals in 36 league appearances last season for the Citizens.

The small but fiery 29-year-old is always passionate when he steps on the pitch and his current league goal tally of six strikes is just as impressive as Whiskey’s lassoing skills.

Raheem Sterling is Agent Merlin

Strike record: 5 goals in 5 games

Club affiliation: Manchester City

Defining qualities: Agility, adaptability and energy

Eligibility:

As a winger, Raheem Sterling, like Agent Merlin, knows a thing or two about supporting one’s teammates.

Though initially an assist-centric winger, the diminutive attacker, under the tutelage of current City manager Pep Guardiola, is now comfortable in any of the attacking positions. Just like Merlin, who wears many hats in the Kingsman team.

The 22-year-old’s polished tactical awareness and finishing has seen him plundered five goals in the league so far.



Romelu Lukaku is Agent Tequila

Strike record: 6 goals in 6 games

Club affiliation: Manchester United

Defining qualities: Strength, power and tenacity

Eligibility:

Having landed a big money transfer to Manchester United, the £90 million Belgian hitman has hit the ground running with six goals.

An imposing figure on the pitch, Romelu Lukaku’s strong and explosive playing style has proven too hot to handle for defenders. In fact, the former Everton man is the first foreign player to score 80 league goals before turning 24.

That is why we think that Lukaku will make an excellent Agent Tequila. Ever ready to make a bang with his old school rifle, Tequila has demonstrated that he is a handful. Ever for two fully-trained Kingsman agents.

Alvaro Morata is Agent Ginger Ale

Strike record: 6 goals in 6 games

Club affiliation: Chelsea

Defining qualities: Versatility, work horse and pacey

Eligibility :

Combing pace with a deadly eye for goal, 24-year-old Alvaro Morata has announced his Premier League arrival this season with six goals. The ex-Real Madrid striker scored and provided an assist in his debut in the 2-3 defeat to Burnley.

Despite not being a regular starter for Real, the clinical finisher still managed fifteen goals last season. And he has stepped up to be Chelsea’s main striker; in light of the club’s legal tussle with Diego Costa.

Like Agent Ginger Ale, all Morata needed was someone to take a chance and give him the opportunity and platform to shine.

Special appearance by:

Diego Costa as the villain, Charles “Charlie” Hesketh

Strike record: NA

Club affiliation: Atlético Madrid* (with effect from 1 Jan 2018)

Defining qualities: Physicality, hates to lose and temperamental

Eligibility:

There hasn’t been an “Incredible Sulk” in English football since Nicolas Anelka, but former Chelsea striker Diego Costa can lay claim to the title since his own self-imposed exile this season.

Make no mistake, the 28-year-old is no sulk on the pitch – having scored 52 league goals in 89 appearances. However, as talented as Costa may be, the controversial striker has been charged and found guilty three times by the English FA for his on-field antics.

This volatile disposition, combined with a brutish physicality, is something Costa shares with villain and ex-Kingsman trainee Charles “Charlie” Hesketh. But while Costa has got his happy ending (a return to Atlético), the same can’t be said for Charlie.





