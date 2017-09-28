Man City confirm long-term absence of injured Mendy

Manchester City summer signing Benjamin Mendy is facing a battle to play again this season after tests confirmed that he has suffered a major knee injury.

Mendy limped off during the first half of City’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the left-back travelling to Barcelona to see a specialist about the extent of the problem.

Medical examinations revealed that Mendy has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in Barcelona on Friday.

A club statement said: “Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The 23-year-old – signed by City from Monaco for £49million during the summer – made light of the injury in a post on Twitter.

“Bad news guys Il [sic] be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple monthes [sic] with ruptured ACL… but will be back soon & stronger hopefully,” he said.

However, Mendy may struggle to play again this season. Team-mate Ilkay Gundogan suffered the same injury last December and has only just returned to action.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted earlier this week that he may look to sign a replacement in January, with ex-Real Madrid full-back Danilo his only other option in the left-back spot.