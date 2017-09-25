Lacazette at the double for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette continued his flying start in an Arsenal shirt with a brace to secure a 2-0 victory over West Brom at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Arsenal 2 West Brom 0

Rodriguez denied early penalty

Lacazette header breaks deadlock

Rodriguez header cleared off the line

Lacazette seals win from the spot

Match Summary

The French striker opened the scoring midway through the first half and converted a penalty after the interval to take his tally for the season to four goals from six Premier League outings.

It was a special day for Gareth Barry, who made his 633rd league appearance to break the record held by Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

It's 3 in 3 at Emirates Stadium for @lacazettealex! #AFCvWBA. #WeAreTheArsenal #Laca9 A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Full Report

The first half brought numerous chances for both teams, and the hosts went close to the opener after just four minutes when Alexis Sanchez curled a free-kick just wide of the right post from 19 yards out on the left.

But the Baggies should have been awarded a penalty on eight minutes as Jay Rodriguez raced onto a ball over the top from Barry and was brought down by Shkodran Mustafi on the left.

However, the striker regained his footing and forced Petr Cech to tip his shot onto the right post and Jake Livermore missed the target on the follow-up.

Aaron Ramsey then failed to keep his header down from six yards out after Hector Bellerin sent in a volleyed cross on the right in the 11th minute, before Kieran Gibbs flashed a shot wide of the near post from the edge of the box on the left moments later.

Albion had already given away one free-kick in a dangerous position and they were punished for doing so again on 19 minutes when Sanchez struck the crossbar from 20 yards out and Lacazette reacted quickest to head home on the rebound.

The north Londoners enjoyed plenty of possession, but Tony Pulis’ side continued to plug away and Rodriguez saw his header cleared off the line by Nacho Monreal on 36 minutes, after being picked out at the back post by a fine cross on the left from Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Sanchez had threatened again with a free-kick from 25 yards out that zipped past the right post moments before, while Cech prevented Rodriguez from converting Barry’s square ball at the near post on the stroke of half-time.

The teams are back out – let's get this win, lads ? ? 1-0 ? (46) #AFCvWBA Listen LIVE ? https://t.co/EunVUwk4YD pic.twitter.com/2rndLHxMYs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 25, 2017

Arsene Wenger’s men made a bright start to the second half and Sead Kolasinac did well to get in a cross from the left that picked out Lacazette, whose effort was deflected over by Gibbs on 51 minutes.

Ben Foster had to be alert to deny Mustafi at the near post three minutes later after the German defender had flicked Sanchez’s corner towards goal.

The Baggies struggled to get into the contest after the break and a contentious penalty for the home team ended their hopes of salvaging something.

Ramsey beat Allan Nyom on the left and ran along the byline before going down under minimal contact from the Cameroon defender. The referee pointed the spot and Lacazette picked out the bottom-right corner of the net from 12 yards out.

The Gunners looked more likely to score again and Lacazette blasted over from a tight angle on the right three minutes later after latching onto Sanchez’s hooked cross, before Foster denied the Chilean forward from 20 yards out on the left on 79 minutes.

Hector Bellerin then saw his powerful strike deflected over by Rodriguez from a short corner, while Granit Xhaka fired over from just inside the area after being teed up by substitute Olivier Giroud.

Foster had one more save to make in the final minute as he blocked Ramsey’s shot with his boot following a breakaway from the FA Cup champions.