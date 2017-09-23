Premier League Matchday 6: Managers’ reaction

Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino weigh in on Saturday’s Premier League results.

Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea

Champions Chelsea secured their most impressive win of the season, thanks in large part to a hat-trick from Alvaro Morata.

Manager Antonio Conte was happy with the performance against a ‘difficult’ side like Stoke, while hailing the ever-increasing contribution of the former Real Madrid striker:

Even Stoke boss Mark Hughes had to acknowledge Morata’s performance:

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was very satisfied with a narrow away win at St. Mary’s Stadium, although he played down his side’s title prospects:

Mourinho was sent to the stands late in the game after encroaching onto the pitch in added time, but said he had no idea why:

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace

Leroy Sane made a rare start for the Citizens as they continued their rampant run of form, and Pep Guardiola said the German did not deserve to start earlier because of a poor pre-season:

West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

After a fighting win over the Hammers away from home, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino proclaimed his love for two-goal hero Harry Kane, and praised the performance of Serge Aurier despite his red card: