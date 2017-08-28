Wenger blasts ‘disastrous’ Gunners, fans agree

Arsene Wenger admitted that Arsenal’s performance on Sunday against Liverpool was “absolutely disastrous” as his team slipped to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

Wenger’s team were taken apart by Liverpool as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge found the net in a horribly one-sided contest.

The manner of the performance is likely once again to raise questions about Wenger’s future at the club, despite him signing a new two-year contract in the summer.

Asked to assess what went wrong at Anfield, Wenger replied: “Everything. From the first minute to the last minute we were not at the level requested for such a game. Not physically, not technically, not mentally and we were punished. That’s basically it. Of course, you can analyse the chances we gave away, but I just think overall the performance was not at the requested level.





“The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion.

“It was shocking [conceding a second before half-time] but our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today. If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it’s not the right moment to talk about that.”



Wenger was booed by some Arsenal fans as he emerged for the second half, but refused to comment on the reaction of some supporters.

“I don’t want to answer that,” he said. “That’s part of the crowd’s feelings. If I am the problem, I am sorry, but I believe all together we lose. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better level of performance.”

That didn’t stop the fans from unleashing on Wenger and the team online.

Carragher: “This Arsenal midfield has been nothing short of embarrassing. Absolutely shocking.” — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) August 27, 2017

4-0.

Just go, Wenger.

You’re a sad, tired, stubborn old man destroying your legacy & our club. #afc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017

Still think we’ll look back upon Wenger in years to come as a great, but his time has come and gone. Another 2 years will be so painful. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 27, 2017

Sad to watch this. We have top players who don’t want to be at the club anymore & others just not good enough. Dressing room lost? #Arsenal — tim payton (@timpayton) August 27, 2017

As first halves go, that is one of the most embarrassing 45 minutes I’ve seen from an Arsenal team. Could’ve been 5-0. — Pablo (@AFCAMDEN) August 27, 2017

Watching another pathetic display by Arsenal & the sad thing is it’s totally expected & it doesn’t hurt anymore. I’m immune to this now — Memz (@FTR90_Memz) August 27, 2017

While former Arsenal pros also had their say.

? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 27, 2017

“I’m not shocked. This is what I expected from Arsenal. I told you at the start of the season. Stagnation.” – Thierry Henry. pic.twitter.com/ZjCE1ewyIU — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 27, 2017

Wenger Out?

