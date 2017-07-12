Gunners prodigy makes Eredivisie return

Arsenal have lost yet another promising talent with confirmation from Willem II that teenager Dan Crowley has joined the Eredivisie club on a three-year deal.

The technically-gifted playmaker was often lauded as the 'next Jack Wilshere' and was highly regarded by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger as he progressed rapidly through the youth ranks following his arrival from Aston Villa in 2014.

However, Crowley has now decided to move to the Netherlands on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at Go Ahead Eagles, with New Tricolores technical director Joris Mathijsen having convinced the England youth international that his development will be best served to play regular first-team football in Tilburg.

Dutch publication Voetbal Zone was first to break the news of his agreement with Erwin van de Looi's side, while the club will officially unveil him to the press later this week.

Crowley becomes the third teenager to leave the Emirates Stadium during the current transfer window, with Chris Willock and Kaylen Hinds having moved to Benfica and Wolfsburg respectively.