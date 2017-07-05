New Citizens excite Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says there is a real zip around Eastlands following the club's dealings in the transfer market.
The arrivals of goalkeeper Ederson and playmaker Bernardo Silva from Benfica and Monaco respectively provided a large outlay of the potential off-season deals with the fees amounting to €90 million.
However, with both players winning their domestic league's with the club's last season and the latter helping the French side to the Champions League semi-finals; Gundogan is certain the new faces will improve the overall quality of manager Pep Guardiola squad and will have no problem settling into their new surroundings.
"It's always exciting. New players, to introduce them into the team is always a challenge but we have so many good characters in the team, that will be no problem," he told the club's official website.
"We are looking forward to them. I don't know the goalkeeper to be honest, I haven't seen him playing, but we just played against Bernardo in the Champions League. A very good player, very talented.
"The goalkeeper is still young. They will definitely be able to help us for the next season because the next season will be challenging, a lot of games to play."