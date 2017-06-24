Huddersfield complete signing of Depoitre

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Huddersfield Town have broken their transfer fee record by signing Porto striker Laurent Depoitre.

The 28-year old has become the club's first acquisition since their elevation to the English top-flight via a dramatic penalty shootout against Reading in May.

Depoitre brings with him experience in both the Champions League and on the international arena where he represented Gent and Belgium, respectively.

Terriers manager David Wagner explained why he felt the imposing 6'3'' tall striker is an ideal new addition to the club as they prepare for their Premier League debut.

“I am very happy that we have made Laurent our first signing of this summer window," he told the club's official website.

“He is a proper striker; one who has played for a very good Belgium side, featured in elite European competition and who has won domestic titles.

“It is great news that we have had the opportunity to sign a player of his quality and now we will focus on getting him back to the top form he showed only a season ago.

“He scores goals and is a real worker too, so he will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ very well. His attitude on the pitch is exactly what we need, plus he is a very good character off the field too.”

“I’m already looking forward to working with Laurent when we return to PPG Canalside for pre-season in early July.”

The Yorkshire club opted not to disclose the player's transfer fee but did confirm that the amount exceeded that of any previous transfer in the club's history.