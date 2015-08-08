Balotelli turns down UAE move

Al Ahli boss Cosmin Olaroiu has confirmed that Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli turned down an off to join the UAE outfit.

This according to a report in UAE publication The National, which quoted Olaroiu confirming that an offer was made.

"We thought about Balotelli and we even had a discussion with his agent Mino Raiola.

“But Balotelli turned down our proposal because he wants to play for another team,” Olaroiu said.

The Italian international striker joined Liverpool from AC Milan last summer but due to a poor season, only scoring once, his future looks uncertain at Merseyside.

His options of getting game time as Liverpool this season look limited especially after the club bought in a number of players including Danny Ings, Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke, who will most certainly all be ahead of Balotelli in the pecking order.