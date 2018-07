According to media reports, Serie A teams have shown interest in the defender with both Fiorentina and Juventus expressing their interest in bringing the full back to either Florence or Turin.

But it appears Roma are out in front in the race for the player's signature.

Roma reportedly are keen on the Englishmen and the deal could all be finalised in January.

Johnson looks to be second choice at Liverpool, having been left out of Brendan Rodgers plans in recent weeks and months.