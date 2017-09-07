Pochettino: Alderweireld has no reason to leave

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Toby Alderweireld remains fully committed to the club amid rumours he is unhappy about his contract situation.

The Belgium international is tied to the north Londoners until 2019, but is one of the few players in the squad yet to be handed an extension since the end of last season.

Alderweireld’s agent, Stijn Francis, claimed earlier this week that his client’s performances for Spurs warranted a new deal, and that there is no shortage of suitors for the 28-year-old defender.

Pochettino, though, has moved to clear the air around Alderweireld’s future, saying he has no reason to seek employment elsewhere.

“It is true, there have been a lot of rumours in the last few days,” Pochettino told reporters. “He was talking with me in my office this morning [Thursday].

“He is happy, he wants to make fully clear his position that he is fully committed to the club. He is happy with his contract – two years plus one – but it is not easy.

“I recognise that in the last few days there have been some rumours but he is so happy and so calm. His idea is to try and play here and he has no reason to move.”