Pele supports Neymar’s PSG move

Brazil legend Pele believes Neymar’s decision to leave Barcelona and sign for Paris Saint-Germain was the correct move for his career.

Neymar signed for the Parisians for a world-record transfer fee of £198million in the transfer window just passed, to the disappointment of many Barcelona fans.

Pele has supported his Brazilian compatriot's decision to leave the Catalans because his achievements on the pitch were often overshadowed by teammate Lionel Messi.

He told Marca: "At the moment the best player in Brazil is Neymar and I think the move for him was very good because there was huge competition with [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona.

"I think it's a good opportunity for him and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he's capable of. But it's also very dangerous when you get given that responsibility."