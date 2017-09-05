Official howler sees Lewandowski goal ruled out

Robert Lewandowski had a free-kick controversially ruled out on Monday night during Poland’s World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan.

Poland were leading 1-0 and looking for another goal to make things more comfortable when Lewandowski curled a free-kick over the wall from 25 yards and towards goal.

The Kazakh goalkeeper got a hand to the powerful effort, but didn’t block it effectively and the ball bounced around a foot over the line before spinning back out from where it was cleared by a defender.

Poland players started celebrating and commentators declared a goal, but the officials played on despite protests from the Polish team.

Goal-line technology and Video Assistant Referees were not in use, which meant that the referee and his assistants were allowed to make the call and deny the FC Bayern Munchen striker another international goal to add to his tally.

Luckily, the official’s howler didn’t cost Poland as they ran out 3-0 winners as further goals from Kamil Glik and A Lewandowski penalty helped them seal the points.

The win means Poland remain top of Group E with 19 points from eight games, three clear of second-placed Denmark and Montenegro who are both on 16 points.