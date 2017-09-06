Odegaard extends Real contract

Norway international wonderkid Martin Odegaard has extended his contract with Real Madrid which was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Having arrived at Real in 2015 for a nominal fee of £2.52m from Strømsgodset as a 16-year-old, the precocious talent was unable to break into the first-team side and made only two official senior appearances.

And after growing disillusioned playing for their Castilla side, the teenager was sent to the Eredivisie on a two-year loan with Heerenveen – where he has become a first-team regular under manager Jurgen Streppel.

Martin Odegaard is different level man, just look at his footballing intelligence here. pic.twitter.com/hS5ydBwy0D — Ayub (@KaizerT8_) August 25, 2017

“My contract probably won’t run out in 2018,” the 18-year-old told reporters after a receiving an U21 national team call-up.

“I’ve extended my contract but I don’t want to say much more on the subject right now.”

Odegaard has featured nine times for the senior national team since making his debut in 2014 at the age of 15.