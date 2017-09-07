New Silva rates Guardiola as world’s best

New signing Bernardo Silva has heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, insisting the world’s top players would all want to work with him.

Silva completed a £43 million move to the Etihad Stadium in the recent transfer window, after impressing for Ligue 1 champions Monaco last season, and is already in awe of Guardiola.

The 23-year-old believes the Spanish coach is the best in the business and that it would be tough for anyone to reject an approach from him.

“He’s the best manager in the world. He has managed Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City,” Silva told FourFourTwo.

“The best players in the world want to work with him, and if a player has the chance to be managed by the best coach, you can’t turn him down.

“You can see the way his teams control the game. The way that they press, the way they attack and the way they hammer teams. He’s got that vision.

“I’ve only had a couple of weeks with him in training but it’s been great – I’ve learned so much from him already. He gives the players so much information.

“We go out onto the pitch knowing exactly what he wants us to do in every situation, and that gives you a lot of confidence. He’s so detailed and analytical in everything that he does – it’s amazing.”