New signings all included in City’s UCL squad

There were no major surprises in Pep Guardiola’s squad for the first phase of Manchester City’s campaign in the UEFA Champions League proper.

All five of City’s new signings were included in the European party, with Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva joining their team-mates for continental duty.

Eliaquim Mangala, who spent last term on loan at Valencia, and Fabian Delph also made the cut, after the duo failed to secure moves away from the Etihad Stadium during the recent transfer window.

Delph has seen his progress severely hampered by a number of injuries since making the move from Aston Villa in 2015, and the midfielder was sidelined for much of the first half of the 2016/17 season.

Gabriel Jesus is set to get his first taste of Champions League football, having only arrived at Eastlands at the start of the year and did not feature in the knockout stages, where the Citizens bowed out at the first hurdle.

Walking in for your @premierleague debut like. #mancity #manchestercity #mcfc A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Manchester City squad for UCL group stages:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure

Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.