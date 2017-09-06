Neuer: Bayern can continue dominating

FC Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer believes the club have the depth to deal with the recent departures of Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm.

The pair retired at the end of the 2016/17 season, taking with them vast experience, but Neuer is confident that manager Carlo Ancelotti has enough quality in his squad to continue dominating the Bundesliga.

The Germany international went on to compare the team to the Spain side that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, and Euro 2012.

Die Roten will be aiming to claim a sixth consecutive domestic league title this campaign, while also targeting a first Champions League title since 2013.

“We have lost experienced players but, looking at our squad, we have many who are older than 26, 27,” Neuer told Sport Bild. “We are prepared for every challenge.

“With us, it’s similar to the situation with the Spain team that won trophies in 2008, 2010, and 2012. We have an outstanding generation, which can make up for losing players.”