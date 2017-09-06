Mourinho wants to stay in England ‘many years’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is keen to stay in England for many years but doesn’t need a long-term contract to make it work.

The Portuguese tactician has made a strong start to the new Premier League campaign, guiding the Red Devils to three consecutive victories, leading to reports that he is set for new contract negotiations.

However, Mourinho doesn’t believe extending his current contract, which expires in 2019, is very important.

“I don’t think about it,” he told The Times when asked about a potential new deal. “I don’t need a new contract to work to my limits.

“I don’t have a problem to arrive at the end of my contract and be free to decide what I want to do and the club free to decide what they want to do.

“In the past I always wanted to coach in different places. When I came to Chelsea in 2004 I never thought to stay for 20 years. Never.

“When I went to Italy I always had in mind I had to go to Spain. If in this moment now you ask me can I go to France or to Germany, I say, ‘Why not? Why not?’.

“But I’m in a different moment in my career now. I always had Spain and Italy [as places where he hoped to manage], but England is my passion and at this moment I can say I would like to stay many years.”