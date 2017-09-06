Mourinho appears to slam Wenger for poor planning

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to have criticised Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, claiming that he may be preparing the Gunners for failure.

Wenger has already come under pressure this season, his 22nd in charge of the Gunners, after a defeat to Stoke City was followed by a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

In contrast to Wenger’s reign of over two decades, Mourinho averages just over two years per club and has been criticised for making short-term decisions.

However, Mourinho pointed out that he always leaves his clubs in a stronger position than when he took over, due to preparing for long-term success, other managers, who have been in the same job for decades could be preparing their clubs to fail when they depart.

“I prepare clubs for success. I think I prepare clubs in a way where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club. And that is not short-term even if you leave,” he told the Times.

“If you’re in a club one or two years – or any job – if you leave a structure to be even more successful without you than with you, that’s not short-term. That’s long-term.”

He added: “Short-term can be the guy that is at one club 10 to 20 years and when you leave the club, it’s ready for failure.”