Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have made another statement of intent with the capture of Kylian Mbappe from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on an initial loan deal.

Les Parisiens have long made it known their desire to conquer Europe, but have failed to even reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions in each of the last five seasons.

PSG manager Unai Emery had already bolstered his attack earlier this month with the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £198 million fee, and the Brazilian superstar will now be partnered with Mbappe up front.

The teenage French sensation arrives at Parc des Princes on a season-long loan, but will make the move permanent in July 2018 as a result of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Mbappe has seen his star rise since bursting onto the scene in 2015 when he scored on debut for Les Monegasques to become the youngest-ever player to achieve the feat for the club, breaking a 21-year record held by Thierry Henry.

The 18-year-old striker helped Leonardo Jardim’s side to the domestic title last term, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 29 league appearances, although he has featured just once in 2017/18 as speculation continued to grow this month over his future.