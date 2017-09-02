Mbappe explains why he chose PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has explained he decided to join the club from Monaco, as he sees it as a means to further his career at the highest level.

The 18-year-old superstar has completed a loan deal to join PSG, who have an option to buy him outright next season. In the previous campaign, the talented teenager banged in 26 goals in 44 appearances, highlighting him as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Nonetheless, the Bondy-born player is confident he can continue to grow at the Unai Emery-coached outfit. He told reporters, “It’s a great day for me. First, I join Paris Saint-Germain, a great club where there is everything for me to improve, then I score my first goal with the national team (for France).

Fier de rejoindre le @psg 🔴🔵 A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

“It could have been worse! Paris Saint-Germain is the ideal project to continue my progress. I’m an ambitious player and it’s an ambitious club, so there is all we need to grow together and achieve great things.”

“There are great players in Paris. All the right conditions come together to be able to enjoy myself and work hard. I have one match left with Les Bleus and then I can think about all that.”