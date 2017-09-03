Mbappe aiming to make history with Neymar

Kylian Mbappe says he intends to make history with Paris Saint-Germain by helping them become the best club in the world.

The 18-year-old former Monaco star joined the Parisians on loan this season ahead of a potential mega-money move at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

His 26 goals in all competitions last term played a major part in Leonardo Jardim's side's league title success and impressive Champions League run, and in joining Brazilian Neymar in the French capital, he may well go some way to achieving his lofty ambitions.

Mbappe explained why it was important for him to remain in France, despite a number of foreign suitors.

He told Telefoot: "Great players make history in their own country. If I had left France after six months I would have left as an eternal hope.

"When you come to Paris you are at a club that has the ambition to be the best in the world, you have come to a club that wants to play in all the competitions.

"I'm going to give everything I have got to make history with PSG.

"Playing with Neymar is something extraordinary. PSG already interested me, but having Neymar is an additional boost."

He added: "I will never forget Monaco and I will always be grateful to the club."